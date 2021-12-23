$128.80 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce sales of $128.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the highest is $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

