1,510 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

