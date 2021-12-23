1,525 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.