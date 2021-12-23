16,744 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

