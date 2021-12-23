17,118 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.