$187.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will post sales of $187.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the lowest is $185.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 171,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,484. The company has a market cap of $642.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

