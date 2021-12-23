1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $6.16 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $16,033.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00084686 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

