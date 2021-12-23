$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 390,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,964. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

