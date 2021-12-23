20,970 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

