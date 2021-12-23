21,617 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

