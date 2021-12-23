21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.54. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 14,745 shares.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $22,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

