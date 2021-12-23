$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $241.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.70 million. RPC reported sales of $148.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $838.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock worth $7,059,191. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,354. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

