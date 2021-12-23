$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.76 million to $28.80 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

