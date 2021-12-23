$29.61 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $29.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.80 million to $122.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.62 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KPTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

