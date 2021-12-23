$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

