3,040 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $227.00 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

