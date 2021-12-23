$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce sales of $330.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 44.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.87. 887,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

