360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.38. 13,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,377,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.