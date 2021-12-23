$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Fiserv by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

