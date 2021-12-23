$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

