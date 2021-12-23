4,009 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 22,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,973. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

