42,934 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

BBIO stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.