$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $465.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

