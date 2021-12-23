47,131 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,856,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

