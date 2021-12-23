4,867 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

