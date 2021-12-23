$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,458. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $81.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 130.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $346,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 386.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

