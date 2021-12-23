500,000 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.16% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

