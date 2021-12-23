548 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

