56,593 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

