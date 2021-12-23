6,427 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85.

