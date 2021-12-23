$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.23. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

