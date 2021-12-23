735 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $348.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

