896 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.14.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

