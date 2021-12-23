AAR Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AIR opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.99%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.