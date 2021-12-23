AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

