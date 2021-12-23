Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.56. Absci shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,727 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

