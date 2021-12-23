Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Down 10.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s stock price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 358,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 37,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

