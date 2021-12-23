Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $139,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 275,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

