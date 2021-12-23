AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
AcuityAds stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17.
AcuityAds Company Profile
