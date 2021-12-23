AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AcuityAds stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

