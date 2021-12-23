Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

ADGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

