Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 73,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,749,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of analysts have commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.