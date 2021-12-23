Adams Wealth Management Acquires 17 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $9.45 on Thursday, hitting $1,022.45. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,056.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,096.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $976.50 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.