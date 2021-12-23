Adams Wealth Management Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

