Adams Wealth Management Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,566. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

