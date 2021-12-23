Adams Wealth Management Sells 520 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 238,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

