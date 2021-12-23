Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00187275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,865 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

