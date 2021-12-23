Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

AMD stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

