Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.