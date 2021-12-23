AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.