AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $479,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after buying an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 828,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

